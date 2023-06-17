Is Hande Erçel healthy? fans are concerned

ALBAWABA - Hande Erçel's fans are concerned due to her continuous weight loss.

In new snaps Hande Erçel shared with her followers, fans could not stop but notice that the actress has lost some weight, and that she appears thinner than usual.

Concerns flooded Erçel's comment section as her fans raised concerns over the actress' health due to her weight loss.

The actress' pictures were from her latest event from Magnum ice cream where she donned a mini silver dress and showcased a leggy display, Erçel had her long black wavy hair tied up and showed off her natural makeup look.

She captioned the post: "We crowned our journey of Jun-filled Magnum, which started in Cannes, with our party in Istanbul last night! A big thank you to everyone who is with us on this journey, where we celebrate the energy of the day and the mystery of the night at any time."