A 'Surprise', Is Hande Erçel’s Latest Instagram Controversy

Turkish actress Hande Erçel continues to trend on Instagram in yet another sign of her success since her show Sen Çal Kapımı with Kerem Bürsin.

However, Hande Erçel has stirred controversy for a photo she posted recently on Instagram, in which she appeared in a music studio with headphones on. Hande then captioned it saying she was “so excited”, which got her fans curious about the kind of surprise she was preparing and whether it is a new show or a new song.

Hande Erçel's Latest Plans

For the time being, Turkish star Hande Erçel will not appear in any TV shows. So far, she has not announced any upcoming TV projects.

Hande Erçel Recent Successes

Lately, Hande Erçel achieved major successes especially following her show Sen Çal Kapımı, after which she received many awards.

Hande Erçel's social media fan base has also grown inside and outside of Turkey, as she has more than 25.8 million followers only on Instagram.

Hande Erçel and Relationships

Hande Erçel’s popularity boomed after her relationship with the Turkish star Kerem Bürsin came to the light. The couple had worked together for their latest show Sen Çal Kapımı, during which they fell in love.