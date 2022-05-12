Hande Erçel Launches Her Jewelry Brand And Promotes it in Dubai

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Hande Erçel launched her own jewelry brand.

The new brand is called 'Erçel Capsule' in collaboration with Atasay.

The actress held a special event to launch the new brand, and revealed that she participated in every detail in the jewelry advertisement, from design to production.

The actress held a special event to promote the new brand, and during the ceremony Hande revealed that she helped with all the details of the new advertisement, from design to production, she stated: 'we have created a wonderful collection with the design team from Atasay, and I am very excited for it. We had many sources that inspired the summer collection'.

The star release an ad video to show her jewellery collection, and the actress chose Dubai desert for the photoshoot of the promotion.

She said that she had decided Dubai's desert to be the location because her main inspiration came from nature.