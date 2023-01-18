Hande Erçel signs for new series

ALBAWABA - Famous Turkish actress Hande Erçel has reportedly agreed to star in a new series alongside famous Turkish actor Burak Deniz.

The news came from Turkish journalist Birsen Altuntaş, who said that Erçel has given her initial approval to star in the new series.

The upcoming Turkish production, entitled "The Stranger Within Me," will be shown on FOX channel. Erçel is set to play the protagonist role alongside Deniz.

It is also reported that the production company, Tims&B has changed the name of the series from "The Stranger Within Me" to "Ghariban."

The new series is written by Adham Ozicek and directed by Neslihan Yesilyurt.

By Alexandra Abumuhor