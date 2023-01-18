  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Hande Erçel signs for a new series

Hande Erçel signs for new series

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published January 18th, 2023 - 09:10 GMT
Hande Erçel signs for a new series
The new series is written by Adham Ozicek

ALBAWABA - Famous Turkish actress Hande Erçel has reportedly agreed to star in a new series alongside famous Turkish actor Burak Deniz.

The news came from Turkish journalist Birsen Altuntaş, who said that Erçel has given her initial approval to star in the new series.

The upcoming Turkish production, entitled "The Stranger Within Me," will be shown on FOX channel. Erçel is set to play the protagonist role alongside Deniz. 

It is also reported that the production company, Tims&B has changed the name of the series from "The Stranger Within Me" to "Ghariban."

The new series is written by Adham Ozicek and directed by Neslihan Yesilyurt.

By Alexandra Abumuhor

Tags:Turkish starsTurkish dramaHande ErçelBurak DenizTurkish SeriesStranger within me

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...