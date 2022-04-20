Hande Erçel Spreads Controversy Due to a Video

Turkish actress, Hande Erçel, shared with her audience a recent advertisement for a clothing brand, and posted the video on her personal page on Instagram.

Hande caught the attention of followers with her summer looks, prompting a large number of followers to leave supportive comments.

Erçel was among the list of 11 million global personalities, and ranked 3023, according to a global website.

The actress is considered the first among Turkish stars, in the category of the most famous.

The video shared by Hande was captioned: 'The Nocturne Spring/Summer 2022 collection interprets the city's restless energy with strong colors and pioneering silhouettes, and takes its inspiration from the free Nocturne woman. Join us because the style is yours,'