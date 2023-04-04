Hande Erçel's latest appearance at Sığınak play

ALBAWABA - Hande Erçel attended the first premier of the play Sığınak.

As usual, Turkish actress Hande Erçel became the talk of social media after her latest appearance earlier this week for the first show of the play "Sığınak."

This comes after her trip to Milan where she attended the launch dinner for the perfume brand Nishane in Italy.

Erçel took to her Instagram story to document her presence at the play.

The play is for Ibrahim Çiçek, the person who helped Erçel with her acting in the series "Ghariban", and the same person who directed the play.

#HandeErçel

هاندا ارتشيل من حضورها لعرض مسرحية Sığınak pic.twitter.com/aOrrV3Edv2 — arab2turk (@arab2turk) April 2, 2023

For the event, the actress wore a black and white striped shirt, with a black dress over it that had a thigh slit, and Erçel finished her look with blue denim jacket and long black boots.