Happy Birthday! Cristiano Ronaldo Receives a $773K Mercedes on his 35th Birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo was left stunned on Wednesday evening as girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez lavished him with a luxury car for his 35th birthday.

The Juventus striker appeared to be lost for words after being surprised with a brand new Mercedes Benz BRABUS following a dinner date at Turin's Ristorante Casa Fiore.

Confetti reigned down on an unsuspecting Ronaldo as he made his way onto the street, where the 888 horsepower vehicle - which can sell for as much as £600,000 - had been adorned with a large red bow.

Capturing the moment in a short Instagram video, Georgina, 26, looked on as Portuguese footballer greeted waiting friends and fans, among them nine-year old son Cristiano, Jr - the oldest of his four children.

Captioning the video in her native Spanish, she wrote: 'Congratulations to the man of my life! What a desire to transport our love in your gift.'

Widely considered to be one of the best off-road vehicles on the market, the lavish gift can reach speeds of up to 62-miles an hour in just 3.8 seconds.

Ronaldo is believed to own as many as 20 cars, among the one-off Bugatti La Voiture Noire - reportedly the most expensive car ever built.

Reports suggest Ronaldo spent €11million (£9.49million) on the unique Bugatti which was first presented to the world at the Geneva Motor Show 2019.

The French luxury company built only one of the prototype supercar and it is a tribute to the 110th anniversary of the founding of the company.

The car is a modern interpretation of the mythical and legendary Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic, four of which were built between 1936 and 1938.

His collection also reportedly includes a Mercedes C Class Sport Coupe, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Ujn Ferrari 599 GTO, a Lamborghini Aventador LP700-4, an Aston Martin DB9, a McLaren MP4 12C and a Bentley Continental GTC Speed.

Speaking to Piers Morgan in 2019, the footballer admitted he owned 'two of everything' - including two Bugatti's, two Ferrari's, two McLaren's and two Rolls Royce's.

Ronaldo's birthday comes after Georgina referred to him as her 'husband' in a gushing post celebrating her 26th birthday on January 27.

Sharing a snapshot of herself and Ronaldo posing with their children, Georgina wrote: 'Happy 26 for me, very happy. I can't ask life more. Just a lot of health for my family and me and to always enjoy them.

'Thank you all for your congratulations, flowers and therefore love. And Thank you to my husband for giving me the best of life, our children. I love you.'

In Spanish, 'marido' is often used to describe a common law husband, while 'esposo' is more commonly employed as a description for a legally wed male.

Speculation was rife that Ronaldo had quietly exchanged vows with the former Gucci shop assistant, following a report from Novella 2000 magazine in Italy.

But sources close to the Portugal captain have denied the rumours, branding all talk of the purported late August ceremony 'fake news'.

Ronaldo, who has been dating Georgina since 2016, previously revealed plans to marry the brunette, a move he claimed would be his mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro's dream.

Speaking to Piers Morgan during an interview with ITV, he said: 'She helped me so much. Of course I’m in love with her. We’ll be (married) one day, for sure. It’s my mum’s dream as well.

'So, one day. Why not? It’s great. She’s my friend. We have conversations. I open the heart for her and she opens the heart for me.