Happy Birthday Hadabeh! Dina Elsherbiny Raises Questions About Her Hug With Amr Diab.. Watch!

Egyptian actress Yasmin Raeis posted a picture on Instagram taken at Amr Diab's 58th birthday bash.





Yasmin was alongside fellow actress Dina Elsherbiny, and the latter drew attention because of the way she embraced Amr Diab. She stood behind him in the photo and wrapped her arms around his neck.

The picture generated more than 103k likes and again raised questions about the mysterious relationship between the actress and the singer.

Many celebrities published pictures from the bash, which took place three days ahead of Amr's actual birthday date due a trip he had scheduled. Several of them pointed out that his dance with Dina to the song Yom Talat gathered lots of attention.