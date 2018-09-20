'Happy Birthday Hnena', Nawal Al Kuwaitiyeh Celebrates Daughter's Birthday With a Photoshoot

Nawal Al Kuwaitiya had her daughter Hanin at a relatively old age with her husband director Meshaal Al Arouj (Source: nawaalq8 - Instagram)

Nawal Al Kuwaitiya celebrated her only daughter's birthday and did a photo shoot with her to remember the day.

Nawal and her daughter cuddled up in the new pictures, and the love they have for each other was obvious.

The Kuwaiti sensation posted the new pictures to her Instagram account and captioned them "Today is Hnena's birthday, Happy Birthday Hnena"

The pictures got lots of comments wishing Nawal's daughter a happy birthday.

In another story, Nawal is preparing to take part in a concert in Saudi Arabia that celebrates the 88th national day for the kingdom and she has promoted the concert through her Instagram account in which she will be accompanied by Egyptian songstress Angham.

Nawal Al Kuwaitiya had her daughter Hanin at a relatively old age with her husband director Meshaal Al Arouj, a year after they got married in 2010.