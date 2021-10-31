Happy Harryween! Harry Styles Dresses up as Dorothy Gale

  1. Home
Alexandra Abumuhor

Alex Abumuhor

Published October 31st, 2021 - 02:39 GMT
He teamed it up with a chequered bow tie
Highlights
Harry Styles dons blue gingham dress and red tights

Harry Styles Donned a Dorothy Gale from The Wizard Of Oz costume at his Harryween fancy dress party at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday.

The former One Direction member wore a light blue chequered above knee-length dress,  with bright red net leggings and blue socks and red bellies.

He teamed it up with a chequered bow tie and loud red makeup on his cheeks.

Meanwhile, other celebs took it to the next level with their Halloween costumes this year.

Jade Thirlwall and her boyfriend Jordan Stephens wore matching Simpsons Halloween costumes - dressing as Marge Simpson and Sideshow Bob.

Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch went as As Velma and Daphne from Scooby Doo.

Kris Jenner showed off her custom for the spooky season on the Ellen show where she dressed as Cruella de Vil .

And with 'Squid Game' being the biggest Netflix show right now, Kerry Washington rocked a costume representing the show, donning a blue tracksuit with the number 456.

John Legend and His family shared their super amazing looks on their Instagram page, the Legend family rocked 'The Addam's Family' costumes. 

 


