Happy Harryween! Harry Styles Dresses up as Dorothy Gale

Harry Styles Donned a Dorothy Gale from The Wizard Of Oz costume at his Harryween fancy dress party at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday.

The former One Direction member wore a light blue chequered above knee-length dress, with bright red net leggings and blue socks and red bellies.

“Feeling good in my skin…” pic.twitter.com/4gmQqxbQyP — best of harry. (@theharrylibrary) October 31, 2021

He teamed it up with a chequered bow tie and loud red makeup on his cheeks.

Meanwhile, other celebs took it to the next level with their Halloween costumes this year.

Jade Thirlwall and her boyfriend Jordan Stephens wore matching Simpsons Halloween costumes - dressing as Marge Simpson and Sideshow Bob.

Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch went as As Velma and Daphne from Scooby Doo.

Camila Mendes i Madelaine Petsch na Halloween przebrały się za Velme i Daphne pic.twitter.com/jd8puEBOKi — Music News Facts Poland 🏳️‍🌈 (@musicnewsfactpl) October 31, 2021

Kris Jenner showed off her custom for the spooky season on the Ellen show where she dressed as Cruella de Vil .

Thank you @theellenshow for having me on this very special halloween edition of the show!! 🎃 Tune in to watch today! 👻 Love you @theellenshow #HappyHalloween pic.twitter.com/NYdBul8HI9 — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) October 29, 2021

And with 'Squid Game' being the biggest Netflix show right now, Kerry Washington rocked a costume representing the show, donning a blue tracksuit with the number 456.

456 in the game 🦑🚦, 001 in your hearts ♥️ #HappyHalloween



And congratulations to the entire #SquidGame cast, crew, & creators for this powerful narrative and innovative series 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. Who else is transfixed!?!? 😱 pic.twitter.com/7fCyJCk2CG — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) October 30, 2021

John Legend and His family shared their super amazing looks on their Instagram page, the Legend family rocked 'The Addam's Family' costumes.