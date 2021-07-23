Harper Grae Welcomed her First Baby Girl

Harper Grae is a new mom.

The 31-year-old country music singer welcomed her first child, daughter Declan Monroe, with her wife, Dawn Gates, on Monday.

Grae confirmed the news Friday on Instagram.

"Delcan Monroe made her debut Monday July 19th. She is pure magic and more than I ever could have imagined. (a little cancer bebe like her mama)," she wrote.

Grae announced the birth in a statement to People.

"My wife and I are overjoyed to announce the birth of our magical daughter, Declan Monroe," she said. "Labor was the most intense yet magical experience of my life. Declan has a mind of her own, and once she decided to be earthside, she was here."

Grae said she named her daughter after her one of her favorite saints and late actress Marilyn Monroe.

"Since I carried her, I wanted her name to share the initials of my wife: D.M.G.," she said. "Declan was chosen after one of my favorite saints, St. Declan of Ardmore, and Monroe was chosen after my love and admiration for Marilyn Monroe."

Grae previously experienced a miscarriage about 10 years ago. She announced in March that she was expecting again.



"SURPRISE! @dawn_gatesates and I are over the moon. Baby Gates will be setting the world on fire early July," Grae said on Instagram.



"I have been nervous every step of the way, as I am sure many mothers whom after having had a miscarriage can relate," she added in a statement to People. "However, one thing is for sure: this little rainbow baby will be loved."

Grae released a new song, "Still Your Mother," after announcing her pregnancy that explores her grief after the miscarriage.

Grae is known for the singles "Monster," "Bloodline" and "Muddy Water." She released her debut album, Break Your Crowns, in 2017.