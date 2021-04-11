Harry Style Goes Blond For a New Movie

Harry Styles is reportedly set to go blond as he portrays a gay police officer in the upcoming LGBT period drama My Policeman.

The former One Direction star, 27, will take on the starring role of Tom Burgess – who has an affair with museum curator – in the film, set in both the 1950s and 1990s.

He will be joined in the movie by Emma Corrin, 25, who recently won acclaim for her portray of the late Diana, Princess of Wales in The Crown.

A source told The Sun of the project: 'With Harry and Emma starring, it’ll be a hit!'

Meanwhile, it was previously announced that Harry's lover will be played by David Dawson in the romantic drama.

Baz Bamigboye revealed in The Daily Mail last month that The Last Kingdom star, 38, will take on the role of Patrick Hazelwood, the man with whom Harry's married Tom Burgess has a secret affair with for decades.

Rupert Everett will appear as the older version of Patrick in the film, while Harry will be replaced by Linus Roache.

Set in Brighton in the late 1957 the film, which is based on Bethan Roberts' novel, focuses on police officer Tom, who is gay but chooses to marry schoolteacher Marion (Corrin) due to social expectations in the era.

Despite this, Tom embarks on an affair with Patrick after the latter falls in love at first sight when they meet at Brighton Museum years later.

Marion becomes jealous when she discovers their passionate relationship and decides to take drastic action during a time when homosexuality was illegal.

The 2012 novel explores the sexual mores of the 1950s and the criminalization of homosexuality

Newly crowned Golden Globe winner Emma will morph into Gina McKee in the new film, which follows a married couple caught up in a polysexual love triangle.

Bamigboye revealed in February that Corrin would star with Styles in the film adaptation, Lily James was previously considered for the part.

Corrin will play Marion, with McKee (Bodyguard, Line Of Duty, Notting Hill) taking on the part 40 years later, when the story moves into the 1990s.

The Amazon Studios production is set to be directed by Michael Grandage, and it will shoot from April 12 on locations in London and the South-East coast, while the more intimate moments will be filmed at one of the big film studios.

The film will be adapted by Oscar-nominee Ron Nyswaner, and Amazon will be working with Berlanti Schechter Productions.