Harry Styles Confirms He Won't Star in The Live-Action 'Little Mermaid'

Published August 14th, 2019 - 07:07 GMT
Harry styles (instagram)
Styles played a supporting role in the 2017 World War II picture Dunkirk. (instagram)
Highlights
Pop music star and occasional actor Harry Styles reportedly won't be playing the role of Prince Eric in the live-action remake of Disney's The Little Mermaid.  

Styles had been in talks to play the part for about a month, but The Hollywood Reporter said Tuesday it confirmed he is no longer in negotiations with Disney.


"While he is a fan of the project, he has respectfully declined the offer," a source told People.com.

Halle Bailey is set to play the titular heroine in the movie musical, which re-imagines the 1989 cartoon classic. Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina will co-star.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2019. All Rights Reserved.

