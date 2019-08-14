Harry Styles Confirms He Won't Star in The Live-Action 'Little Mermaid'

Styles had been in talks to play the part for about a month, but The Hollywood Reporter said Tuesday it confirmed he is no longer in negotiations with Disney.





"While he is a fan of the project, he has respectfully declined the offer," a source told People.com.

Halle Bailey is set to play the titular heroine in the movie musical, which re-imagines the 1989 cartoon classic. Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina will co-star.

ABC is also planning a separate live-action TV event of The Little Mermaid featuring Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah and Shaggy.

Styles played a supporting role in the 2017 World War II picture Dunkirk.