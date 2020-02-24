Harry Styles' Falling Music Video Coming Soon

Harry Styles announced on Twitter Monday that he will be releasing a new music video for his single "Falling" on Friday.

Styles uploaded a teaser clip for the video that features the singer sitting inside a room that is filling up with water.

"Falling" appeared on Styles' latest album Fine Line which was released in December. The project also featured the singles "Watermelon Sugar," "Adore You" and "Lights Up."

Styles is set to embark on a world tour in April that will cover the U.K., Europe and North America.