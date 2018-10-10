Harry Styles to Perform With Lady Gaga in the 2019 Met Gala

Harry Styles is to serve as a co-chair of the 2019 Met Gala (Source: hairstyles / Instagram )

Harry Styles is to serve as a co-chair of the 2019 Met Gala.



The 24-year-old singer is set to perform the role alongside Lady Gaga, tennis champion Serena Williams and Vogue magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.



The theme of the next Met Gala will be Camp: Notes on Fashion, which has been inspired by the essay of the American writer Susan Sontag.





In the 1964 essay, Sontag focused her attention on the idea of camp as "ostentatious".



She explained: "Camp taste has an affinity for certain arts rather than others. Clothes, furniture, all the elements of visual decor, for instance, make up a large part of Camp."



The 2019 Met Gala will be staged at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6.



Meanwhile, Harry previously explained that in spite of his fame, he's never felt the need to explain himself to anybody.

The British star - who released his self-titled debut solo album in 2017 - said he didn't want to explain the intention and meaning behind any of his lyrics.



Speaking in particular about the track 'From the Dining Table', Harry shared: "I've never felt the need to explain myself in terms of my personal life.



"I very much feel like writing is the way you get to say what you want to say and be like, 'That's all I have to say on it.'

"With that one, I think it's up to everyone's interpretation, which is obviously an incredibly diplomatic answer."



Harry also came out in support of his teenage female fans, saying their opinions ought to be afforded more respect.

He said: "When people have fans that are younger girls, people assume that their opinion on the music is tainted by desires that aren't based around music. When, in fact, I believe that fans that I've had in the past, if anything, expect and demand more.



"Fans are usually the first people to tell you when stuff's not good enough. And I just think it's a little naive to just write off younger female fans, in particular, in the way people do."