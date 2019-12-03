Harry Styles Releases a Trailer For His 'Adore You' Music Video

The 25-year-old singer shared a preview of his video for the single "Adore You" on Monday.

The trailer takes place on the island of Eroda, or "Adore" spelled backwards. Styles plays The Boy, a "peculiar" young man born with a stunning smile who later experiences sadness and loneliness.





"He had lost his smile and without it the world grew darker, the wind colder, and the ocean more violent," the narrator says.

The Boy (Styles) wades into the ocean and encounters a fish also trying to find its way.

"Loneliness is an ocean full of travelers trying to find their place in the world," the narrator says.

"Adore You" appears on Styles' forthcoming second studio album, Lights Up.

The album includes the previously released singles "Lights Up" and "Watermelon Sugar," and is scheduled for release Dec. 13. Styles will promote Fine Line on his Love tour in 2020.

The North American leg of the tour begins June 26 in Philadelphia, Pa. Styles hosted and performed on Saturday Night Live in November.

In one sketch, the singer played a dog that becomes human.