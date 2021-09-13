Harry Styles Shares Steamy Kiss With Florence Pugh in NEW “Don’t Worry Darling” Teaser Trailer

Olivia Wilde shares a teaser trailer of her latest psychological thriller movie 'Don't Worry Darling'.

Wilde, 37, posted a short clip via Instagram on Monday, September 13.

“In theaters only. 9 . 23 . 22” she captioned the post.

The video was only ten seconds long, it showed a glimpse of Harry Styles and Florence PughIn sharing a passionate kiss, it also gives a quick glimpse of Chris Pine wearing a White Tux.

''Don’t Worry Darling'' follows a charming 1950s couple. Florence Pugh plays an idyllic housewife living with her dashing husband who is played by the former 'One Direction' band member (Harry Styles) in a utopian experimental community. But their picturesque life unravels, with the suspicion that his glamorous friends are hiding disturbing secrets.

Filming for Don’t Worry Darling wrapped in February, at which point Wilde dedicated an Instagram post to the “Watermelon Sugar” singer. The Grammy winner replaced original star Shia LaBeouf in September 2020 after the latter was fired for reportedly clashing with cast and crew.

The film will be Wilde’s second time directing a feature-length project after Booksmart, the comedy starring Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein.

Along with Styles and Pugh, the cast includes Chris Pine, Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Nick Kroll.

Recently, Pine talked about Harry's performance in the movie, "Harry Styles is an absolute delight. He's one of the most professional people I've ever met. Couldn't be kinder, more gracious, I mean, really, I was stunned by this kid. He's off-the-charts cool," Pine gushed.

"It's a great cast. You know, life is short, so hopefully, you get a chance to make good art with people you really enjoy, and I've been really, really lucky in that regard."