Has Miley Cyrus Written 'Slide Away' Before or After her Break up?

Miley Cyrus wrote 'Slide Away' before her break up.

It was widely speculated that the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker penned the track following the end of her marriage to Liam Hemsworth, where she also predicted her house would burn down - which it during the Malibu wildfires, but she insists it was actually written back in February of the previous year.



Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, she said: "I wrote 'Slide Away' before my breakup. I wrote 'Slide Away' in February of the year before. And I just keep speaking these things into existence. So, you know what? That's why I've also, I've decided to use my language to love myself, and to really create what I want to be my reality. Because otherwise, I keep doing the opposite. I burnt my house down with my words. I was talking yesterday about where you apply your attention to determine how you feel. And I think that's what I mean by definitely joking about me burning my house down with my words. But I do believe where we put our attention determines our faith."

Miley and Liam's split was confirmed on August 10, 2019, when a representative for the singer said the couple had "agreed to separate", seven months after tying the knot just before Christmas last year.

The representative said: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."