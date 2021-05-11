Has Samir Ghanem Died After Falling into Coma?!

Egyptian actress Nihal Anbar, who is responsible for the health file in the Syndicate of Acting Professions, has revealed the truth about the death of Egyptian veteran Samir Ghanem, after the public circulated on social media that he has passed away on Monday evening.

Anbar denied what was circulated among the public about Ghanem's death, and confirmed that what was rumored about him falling into a coma, after suffering a kidney defect, is not true.

In statements to local media, Nihal Anbar indicated that she is following up on the health condition of the star, and that she has not received any information about Samir Ghanem falling into a coma.



Nihal Anbar added that Samir Ghanem is still in the intensive care room of the hospital where he is receiving treatment, and his health condition is considered unstable.

Journalist Rami Radwan, husband of Samir Ghanem's daughter Donia, had published a message on Facebook on Monday about the health of his in-laws, after they were admitted at the hospital to receive treatment due to their infection with Coronavirus.

Rami confirmed that most of what is published about the health of artist Samir Ghanem and his wife Dalal Abdel Aziz is "incorrect," calling on journalists and editors to double check their news and sources before publishing.

Radwan also revealed the developments of Samir and Dalal's health condition, stressing that they have not yet passed the critical stage, calling on everyone to pray for them.