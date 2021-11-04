Has Yasmin Abdel Aziz Been Admitted to ICU Again?

Egyptian artist, Wael Abdel Aziz, brother of artist, Yasmin Abdel Aziz, has responded angrily to the news that spread in the past few hours regarding the deterioration of Yasmin's health and her transfer to intensive care unit in the hospital.

Abdel Aziz denied the rumors circulating about his sister Yasmin, and attacked those who promote such news and cause a state of fear and anxiety among fans of the Egyptian artist.

Wael Abdel Aziz wrote: "Every day, news come out of her death or transfer to intensive care from the time she returned from her treatment trip. Have mercy on her, she is good, thank God, and leave her alone, O you sick people."

Wael's post received the interaction of a number of stars, as well as the audience, wishing the Egyptian artist continued health and wellness, and also criticized everyone who caused the spread of such fake news.

Meanwhile, Yasmine Abdel Aziz, through her Instagram account, published the gifts she received from some of her fans, which was a bouquet of roses, a cake mold and a brochure carrying distinctive messages from a number of her fans.

It is noteworthy that the Egyptian star returned to Cairo at the end of last September, after a treatment trip in Switzerland, after recovering from the health crisis that she had suffered in the past months.