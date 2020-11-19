Hazal Kaya and Ali Atay Celebrate Their Son's First Birthday By Throwing Him The-Boss-Baby-Themed Party

Happy Birthday Fikret!

Turkish couple, actors Hazal Kaya and Ali Atay have celebrated their first son's birthday, Fikret Ali, yesterday on November the 18th.

The Turkish beauty shared a series of pictures from the small but intimate celebration with her 6.2 million followers on Instagram.

She captioned them "Happy birthday my heart".

Fikret looked super cute sporting The Boss Baby's suit and tie, and followers couldn't help but notice the resemblance between the birthday boy and the cartoon character in the movie.

In addition to the famous mother and father at the party, there were two other well-known faces who attended too with their children; actresses Şükran Ovalı and Sinem Öztürk.

Followers congratulated Hazal in the comments, and others went to highlight the beauty of the family, saying: "Their son is cute even when he's grinning", "Adorable, cute and honey family".

One follower particularly picked up on the resemblance between Fikret and his father Ali, writing: "A copy of his father, the resemblance is unbelievable."