Hazal Kaya celebrates 40 days of her daughter

ALBAWABA - Hazal Kaya shares a family portrait on social media celebrating her daughter.

Famous Turkish actress Hazal Kaya shared on Instagram a picture of her and her family in honor of her newborn daughter, Laila Soraya.

For the caption, Kaya wrote: "happy birthday to my dear daughter who came to us like a ray of hope in dark days ♥️ 40 days I don't know how to go."

The picture was to celebrate her daughter turning 40 days old.

The Turkish star welcomed her newborn daughter on February 11, 2023, in the midst of the tragic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

Kaya gave birth at Fulya Acıbadem Hospital in Turkey.

She also has a son with husband Ali Atay, Fikret Ali Atay who was born in 2019.