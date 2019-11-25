Hazal Kaya Pictured Leaving Hospital After Giving Birth.. & Husband Ali Atay Surprises Her With a Lavish Gift

Social media users circulated pictures of Turkish star Hazal Kaya as she left Acıbadem Fulya Hospital after having birth to her first child Fikret Ali.

Hazal appeared tired in the pictures published by several Turkish sites, as she gets into the car accompanied by her husband, Turkish artist Ali Atay, but their child did not appear in any of the pictures which were taken three days after the birth.

Some Turkish websites reported that Ali Atay gave his wife Hazal Kaya a $ 20,000 diamond necklace on the occasion of having their first child. He presented it in hospital after she gave birth.





