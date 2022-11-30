  1. Home
Published November 30th, 2022 - 06:09 GMT
Hazal Kaya reveals the name of her unborn baby
Hazal is now in her 3rd trimester
AlBAWABA- Turkish actress Hazal Kaya is currently pregnant and expecting her second child. 

The star is married to Turkish actor Ali Atay, who is 14 years her senior. 

The pair share a 3 year old son, Fikret Ali Atay who was born in 2019. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And weeks ago, Kaya announced the happy news with her fans and followers that she is currently expecting her second child, a baby girl.

Hazal is now in her 3rd trimester, and the actress chose a compound name for the little one, with the first part being 'Leila' and according to news sites, the second part will be 'Thurayya'.

Hazal Kaya is known for starring in Turkish series 'Adını Feriha Koydum' and her latest Turkish drama series titled 'Midnight at the Pera Palace' alongside actor Selahattin Paşalı.

 

