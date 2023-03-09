Hazal Kaya shares 1st photo of her daughter

ALBAWABA - For Internation Women's Day, Turkish actress Hazal Kaya decided to celebrate the day in her own style, with a surprise to her followers.

Turkish actress Hazal Kaya blessed her followers with a clear picture of her new born daughter, laila to celebrate International Women's Day.

The picture shared by Kaya was taken at the hospital, and it showed the actress and her daughter, Laila Soraya, Kaya wrote: "My moms made purple ribbon collar pins for walks when I was little, so I helped out. I grew up a witness to what we gained through those actions. Now I can't join the walk tonight because of my needle in the neck. My heart, my mind, my hope with you. Happy Women's Day!"

She indicated that she could not go for a walk tonight because of her preoccupation with her child.

Kaya welcomed her second daughter in February with her husband, Ali Atay. Kaya gave birth at Fulya Acıbadem Hospital in Turkey.