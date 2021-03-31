Hazal Kaya Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Turkish Hazal Kaya has contracted Covid-19.

The Turkish beauty plays the leading role as Esra in Netflix's Pera Palas (Midnight at the Pera Palace) starring next to Jordan J Gallagher and Selahattin Pasali.

With the positive result of the PCR test, shooting Pera Palas is going to be suspended for 5 days as Hazal Kaya quarantines at home.

It was learned that the Turkish actress has mild symptoms.

Who is Hazal Kaya?

Born in Istanbul on October 1, 1990, Hazal Kaya studied at Gaziosmanpaşa Primary School then at Istanbul Italian High School.

She received a degree in Stage and Performing Arts Management from Performance Department, Istanbul Bilgi University.

Hazal Kaya, whose mother and father are lawyers, grew up in Istanbul Balat. It is known that Hazal Kaya is 1.6 m long.

She started living with her mother in 1997 after her parents separated. Hazal became interested in various fields of art at an early age and started taking violin lessons at the age of 4.5 and ballet at the age of 7.

Hazal Kaya was a member of the school's choir and the theater arm. She applied to magazine shootings with different agencies while attending high school.

In 2006, she appeared as a guest actor in the 46th episode of the Novice Witch series where she played the character of absinthe.

In 2007, she starred in a television series called Genco for the first time when she was in the second year of high school.

Kaya played Nihal Ziyagil in the TV series Aşk-ı Memnu, which was broadcast on Channel D and adapted from Halit Ziya Uşaklıgil's novel of the same name. Her first movie was Çalgı Çengi, which was produced by Selçuk Aydemir and released in 2011.

Hazal speaks English, Italian and German along with Turkish.

Hazal Kaya got married to Turkish actor, director and screenwriter Ali Atay in 2019, and they have a son named "Fikret Ali".