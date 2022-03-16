Hazal Kaya Belly Dances in Netflix Series (Video)

Turkish star Hazal Kaya has once again stirred controversy appearing in a belly dancing suit in a scene from her latest Netflix series Midnight in Pira Palace.

The fiction series in which Hazal goes back in time to old Istanbul surprised viewers with a thousand and one nights style scene.

Kaya has been getting a lot of criticism as the new role differs from her typical roles. She responded to critics through her social media accounts saying that critics are free to comment on her performance but not her body and physical features, a point at which she stops taking these remarks seriously.

The series tells the story of a journalist writing about an old Istanbul hotel where she finds a magic door that takes her in a journey back in time.