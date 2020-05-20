Is He Innocent? New Developments on Saad Lamjarred's Rape Case

Rape case of Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred, filed by a French girl, witnessed new developments.

Court of Cassation in Paris accepted the appeal submitted by the Moroccan artist's defense, on Tuesday, and canceled the decision to refer him to the criminal room.

According to local media in France, the court issued its ruling as a result of seeing a lack of sufficient evidence on the charge of rape surrounding the suspect; Saad Lamjarred.

French media also revealed that the court decided to move forward with the investigation to make the final decision, but without referring "Saad" to the criminal chamber, in implementation of the ruling of the investigating judge in Paris in April 2019, which the court canceled.

The court’s new ruling does justice to Saad, reclassifying facts as not “sexual assault” or “severe violence,” as these charges led the Moroccan star to imprisonment earlier.