Is he a Serial Killer? Mia Khalifa Asks Twitter for Dating Advice

Everyone's favorite Lebanese (former) pornstar and social media personality asked her fans for dating advice on Twitter after she revealed that she had an upcoming first date.

Mia Khalifa tweeted a poll to her 2 million fans asking them whether or not they thought her date would be a serial killer, or if she should wear a "poodle skirt".

Going on a first date and he said to meet him at a restaurant on Lover’s Lane. Am I leaving alive? — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) December 22, 2017

The date - which was at a restaurant on Lover's Lane - apparently went well because the lucky guy got himself a seconod date!

A perfect gentleman who got himself a second date https://t.co/4wMcACY1g7 — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) December 22, 2017

Afterwards, Mia assured her fans that she was alive and that he was a "'gentleman".

Could LOVE be in the air for Mia?!