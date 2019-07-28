Hard as a Rock? Raya Abirached Interviews Dwayne Johnson

Lebanese presenter Raya Abi Rashed posted an image alongside American actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) on her social media accounts.





The shot was taken in London and in the picture, Jhonson putts his hand around Abu Rached's shoulder.

Raya captioned the picture "He is tough as a rock AND sweet as pie

Aloha!! from Hawaii with the biggest moviestar and most popular man on Social Media the rock Can you even imagine how fantastic this very special interview was? Who's excited?"

Many of Raya Abi Rashed's followers liked the picture.

The Lebanese media mogul is known for doing interviews with Hollywood stars. The last on screen appearance of Raya Abi Rashed was through 'Ramez Fil Shalal' (Ramez in the Waterfall) prank show, last Ramadan.

In other news, Abi Rashed has recently announced that she is participating in a new role in the animated film "Angry Birds 2".