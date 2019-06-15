Heidi Klum Never Afraid to Show Off her Enviable Figure

She is the German supermodel who is never afraid to show off her enviable figure.

And Heidi Klum left little to the imagination on Saturday as she posed topless while brushing her teeth in a raunchy Instagram clip.





The mother-of-four, 46, wore just black bottoms, which rested high on her hips, as she walked towards a long mirror in the short video.

Heidi also donned a delicate, pendant necklace as her golden locks cascaded down her front and covered the top of her chest.

The home video, which was filmed on the model's phone, showcased the beauty's lithe legs and trim physique for her 6.3 million followers.

It comes after the German native covered herself in rainbow paints and danced in her underwear in a video she posted to Instagram for Pride.

She captioned the clip: 'Happy #PRIDE Celebrating & supporting all of those in the LGBTQ+ community today ... and every day.

'Thank you for educating, inspiring and continually fighting for a world that is tolerant and equal. ❤️ #loveislove #pride #pride2019 #equality #lgbtq #vote.'

The model has been busy spending time with fiancé Tom Kaulitz, 29, overseas as he's been playing several gigs with his band Tokio Hotel.

Heidi and Tom met on the set of Germany's Next Top Model in March 2018 and the musician popped the question just months later on December 24.

The blonde beauty recently told ET that the two have set a date for their wedding and 'it will be very organized and on time.'

Speaking to Closer magazine, she also revealed that her children 'can't wait for the wedding'.

'The kids adore Tom. They can't wait for the wedding! They'll be very involved in it all.' Klum gushed.'

Heidi shares three children with ex-husband Seal - Lou, 10, Henry, 14, Johan, 12, with the former couple having been married from 2005 until 2014.

Seal also adopted her daughter, Helene, 15, from her relationship with Flavio Briatore.