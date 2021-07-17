Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Supermodel Figure

Heidi Klum first rose to fame after she appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1998.

And the 48-year-old America's Got Talent host proved that she's still got it with a sizzling new video in which she modeled 15 different bikinis.

'Tell me you're going on vacation without telling me you're going on vacation … Hot Wheels @kaskade,' Heidi wrote in the caption of the video that she posted on Thursday, adding a bikini emoji.

The stunning supermodel showcased her incredibly toned physique as she displayed her taut abs and endless legs in one sexy two-piece after another.

The video was set to EDM star Kaskade's latest single, Hot Wheels.

The German-born beauty donned a pair of oversized square sunglasses with violet lenses and wore her long blonde hair down in loose beach waves.

Heidi was rocking a white manicure and accessorized with several gold rings.

The catwalk queen posed and showed off her dance moves on a balcony over a pool bordered by palm trees.

The video featured a series of clips that cut quickly as Klum modeled a variety of different bikinis including a purple tie-dye string bikini, a tropical suit decorated with gold cherry charms and a sultry black halter style.

While wearing a bikini top decorated with flamingos and cheeky zebra print bottoms, the Project Runway star playfully tucked a pink flower behind her ear.

The mom of four has consistently maintained her enviable figure. Heidi recently shared a video in which she was exercising at home on a mat with ankle weights.

Her husband Tom Kaulitz, 31, joined her for the workout as he was seen lifting dumbbells in the background.

Previously, Klum has said that she does not spend much time at the gym. In 2016, she told Buro, 'I don't really exercise that much. I mean, two times a week for sure.'

She added, 'I will do the Stairmaster I've got at home or a running machine. Sometimes I'll do some little weights while I'm running.'

The Making the Cut host also believes that moderation is key. 'I think it's important not to exercise too much.'

Heidi continued, 'I don't think you have to do a lot, but if you do a little bit all the time, I think that's important.'

Klum also discussed her approach to dieting. "I never really diet. I've never really been a fan of diets or the term that diet has become now.'

She went on to say, 'I guess for me, it's eating healthily. I have to say, I just had a great lunch here, super healthy with some yummy fish and grains. It's never really about the amounts; it's what you eat.

'I think a lot of people think in order to look fit you can't really eat anything,' Heidi continued. 'I eat quite a lot; I just eat the right things. You just have to be focused and determined not to eat all the bad things.

'A lot of the time it's not worth it - you know you stuff yourself with all these extra calories that you know you don't need. I mean, if it was a yummy pavlova or ice-cream I would want it, but there are certain things you can cut out.'