Heidi Kulm Announces Her Engagment

Klum has four children with her former husband (Source: heidiKlum / Instagram )

Model and TV personality Heidi Klum has announced via social media that she is engaged to her beau, Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz.

"I SAID YES," she captioned in a photo Monday showing her and her fiance smiling side by side.

On Kaulitz's face rests Klum's hand, which has two diamond rings on the left ring finger and two baubles on the thumb.

People.com reported Klum, 45, and Kaulitz, 29, made their first public appearance as a couple in May.

Klum has four children with singer Seal, her former husband. They were married from 2005 to 2014.