Hend Sabri the First Arab Actress to Get Starlight Cinema Award

The iconic Tunisian-Egyptian actress Hend Sabri won the Starlight Cinema Award at the 76th Venice Film Festival this week, making her the first Arab woman to get this award.

The star wrote on Wednesday to her 2.4 million Instagram followers: “Today I received the #StarlightCinemaAward awarded by The Italian Women Journalists Foundation. Proud to be the first Arab artist to win this award that started in 2014 and won by a large number of global stars, including the world star Al Pacino.”

Sabri was also chosen to join the jury of the Luigi De Laurentiis Award for a Debut Film at the film festival, that has been taking place since Aug. 28 in Italy.

“I am honored to be chosen as a jury member of the Venice International Film Festival. I hope to represent the Arab region in one of the oldest and most prestigious festivals in the world,” the star announced the news on Twitter.

During her attendance at the festival, the 39-year-old actress dazzled the red-carpet in a long-length gown. The strapless dress, designed by Italian fashion house Etro, sparkled in different shades of black and dark blue sequins.





This article has been adapted from its original source.