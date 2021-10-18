Hend Sabry's Runs Into Her Ex-Fiancé Basil Khayat at The El Gouna Festival

The Lebanese press highlighted Hend Sabry's meeting with her former fiancé, Basil Khayat, on the red carpet for the opening ceremony of the El Gouna Festival.

News spread on social networking sites, showing a video recording the moment of Hind Sabri and Basil Khayat's meeting and their quick greeting on the red carpet, especially since Khayat was walking with his current wife, Nahid.

Sabry turned to spontaneously greet her ex-fiance and they exchanged smiles, however, none of them stopped for any joint conversation.

لقاء هند صبري بباسل خياط وزوجته على ريد كاربت #مهرجان_الجونة_السينمائي

جمعت علاقة بين هند صبري و باسل خياط منذ فترة طويلة لكن انفصلا و كل منهما وجد شريك حياته ❤ pic.twitter.com/dmcFXD1zvg — People بالعربي (@peoplebelarabi) October 17, 2021

Hend and Basil started their relationship at the beginning of their careers, their romance lasted for two and a half years before calling it quits.

Basil Khayat said in one of his television interviews that jealousy was the reason for the separation between them, explaining that he changed a lot after this crisis and became more rational in his feelings.

Khayat confirmed that he has a good friendship with Sabry so far, and when they meet at any artistic ceremony or social event, they remember their romance and laugh at it.

Meanwhile, Khayat is married to Nahed Zaidan, the couple share son Shams and daughter Isabel, while Hind Sabry was linked to Egyptian businessman Ahmed Al Sharif, and in that relationship, the duo share daughters, Alia and Laila.