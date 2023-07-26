Henedi to make a comeback in 2024

ALBAWABA - Mohamed Henedi to star in a 2024 Ramadan production.

Egyptian actor Mohamed Henedi is set to make a comeback after 4 years of absence from Ramadan productions to star in the second season of the series "Ard Nefaq."

Starring alongside Henedi in the second season of Ard Nefaq will be Mahmoud Hafez and Mohamed Tharwat. The series will reportedly have only 15 episodes.

رسميًا الجزء التاني من أرض النفاق هيكون 15 حلقة بس ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cFs5qRig9a — Behind بالعربي (@behindzascene) July 18, 2023

In the first season of the comedy series, Dalal Abdel Aziz was one of the lead actors, however, the star died in 2021, which led the production team of the second season to not replace her and pronounce her dead in the show.

Starring in the first season of "Ard Nefaq" were Mohamed Henedi, Egyptian actress Hana Sheha, Dalal Abdel Aziz, and Samy Maghawry.

The script was written by Ahmed Abdallah, and directed by Sameh Abdel Aziz and Mohamed Al Adel.

The Ramadan series tells the story of Masood, a humble worker who leads a routine life. When he comes across an advertisement for pills that can change people's fate, he tries different capsules to witness their effects on his life.

Also coming back this Ramadan is 2024, which is the sequel for 2020, and will make a comeback starring both Nadine Njeim and Mohamad Al Ahmad.

Director Philip Asmar revealed that he is working with actress Nadine Nassib Njeim on a new project for Ramadan 2024.

Asmar shared on his Instagram story the news of the upcoming project and revealed that the Lebanese actress will star alongside Till Death actor Mohammad Al Ahmad.

The upcoming Ramadan series will be produced by Cedars Art Production (Sabbah Brothers).

This will be the first time Al Ahmad and Njeim collaborate in a series.

The 2024 Ramadan series will be titled 2024, and written by Bilal Shihadeh, and it will be a sequel for the 2020 Ramdan series titled 2020 which starred Nadine Njeim and Kosai Khouli.