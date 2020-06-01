Here Comes Jail! Mohamed Ramadan's Brother-in-Law Arrested on His Wedding Night

Egyptian police arrested Mohamed Ramadan's brother-in-law yesterday evening.

Groom Hussam Hamed threw a small wedding party at a villa, located on Cairo-Alexandria Desert Road, to celebrate his marriage to Eman Ramadan, sister of artist Mohamed Ramadan.

Sheikh Zayed Investigation Department detected the wedding ceremony in violation of the decision of the Council of Ministers to prevent celebrations and gatherings in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Later on, security authorities released the groom, who told the department's investigation officer that the wedding ceremony was in his villa and was restricted to family of the newlyweds only, claiming that they took into account precautionary measures. The pretext was accepted by the police.