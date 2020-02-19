  1. Home
Here is Gigi Hadid's Favourite Palestinian Food

Published February 19th, 2020
The 24-year-old model took to Twitter to share her favorite Palestinian dish.

It is not French toast or roast beef that the Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid favors, it is zaatar and tabbouleh. 

One of Hadid’s followers asked her on Twitter this week what her favorite Palestinian dish is, to which she replied: “Kibbeh w labneh and tabbouleh or just simple eggs and zaatar breakfast.”

In December, Hadid posted an Instagram story of herself cooking a curry-inspired dish plucked from a recipe belonging to Pakistani-British singer Zayn Malik’s mother, Trisha, and sent the internet into overdrive in the process.

The 24-year-old, who has been in an on-and-off relationship with the former One Direction popstar since 2015, uploaded a snap of a selection of colorful spices, which she revealed were from Trisha Malik’s curry pasta salad recipe, before tagging her in the post.

