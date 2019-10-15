Here is How to Find Out Who is Miley Cyrus Dating

Miley Cyrus apparently has a go-to Instagram filter for all of her romantic relationships, as discovered by an eagle-eyed fan.

Instagram user XMC.IG posted a three-image collage of Cyrus' Instagram photos, one from her wedding last December with Liam Hemsworth, another undated photo with her one-time girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter and another with her current boyfriend Cody Simpson.

The user pointed out that Cyrus used the, 'same filter' on all three photos, with the 26 year old singer even responding, stating, 'Classic.'

​

The first photo on the left of the collage was taken on Cyrus' wedding day with her longtime boyfriend Liam Hemsworth on their December 23, 2018 wedding.

The couple started dating off and on in 2009 and they were engaged once from May 2012 to September 2013, and then from October 2016 until they were married in December 2018.

After Cyrus split with Hemsworth in August 2019, the singer was attached to Kaitlynn Carter, the separated wife of The Hills star Brody Jenner.

Cyrus and Carter dated for just a few months until September 2019, and earlier this month, Cyrus announced she was in a relationship with her longtime friend Cody Simpson.

'I’m very happy. We are very, very happy,' Simpson told People over the weekend about their relationship.

'She’s creative. She’s very passionate about what she does, and I’m very similar in that sense,' he added.

'That’s why we get along so well. We just have a ball, yeah, and that’s the most important part of a relationship, you know?' he concluded.

Simpson added that they had known each other for so long and they, 'found each other again in a space where we’re both not partying, working real hard, and it just keeps things healthy and it’s good.'

'Any girlfriends I’ve had in the past has always been immediate romance and so it’s a different experience having been friends with somebody before and it developing naturally into something more,' he said.