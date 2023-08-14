Here is how much Stephanie Atala makes per Episode in Crystal

ALBAWABA - Crystal is now one of the most-watched series in Lebanon and the Middle East.

The new Lebanese drama series Crystal tells the story of two women, a famous fashion designer, Alia played by Pamela El Kik, and the daughter of a gardener, Fai played by Stephanie Atala, both women fall for the same man, Dr. Jawad Fayyad, played by Mahmoud Nsr and the struggle between them turns into a war that only one can win.

And due to its success, stars are getting paid good money for episodes, and fans are wondering how much money is earned.

As per a few media sites, it has been reported that Stephanie Atala, the star of the show who stars as Fai allegedly gets paid more than $100.000 per episode.

It has also been claimed that Mahmoud Nasr who plays the role of Dr. Jawad Fayyad allegedly earns $200.000 per episode.

Reactions of the series were all positive for the series with fans praising the director for the choice of scenes and script.

One user applauded Stephanie Atala's acting skills and wrote: "Stephanie was amazing in the latest episode, her face is so relaxing, and the most beautiful face I have seen in Arabic drama."

It is said that the show will last for 90 episodes. Crystal series is shown on MBC and Shahid.net.

By Alexandra Abumuhor