Here is Kıvanç's condition joining "Aile"

ALBAWABA - Turkish journalist Birsen Altuntaş shared her interest in the first episode of the mafia Turkish series "Aile."

Altuntaş took to her Twitter account to share that she fell in love with the new series, and revealed that the star of the show, Turkish actor Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ has one condition prior to signing a deal.

Aile is a Mafia series, based on the American series The Sopranos, the first episode aired on Tuesday on Show TV, and the series stars Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ and Serenay Sarikaya.

According to the Turkish journalist, Tatlıtuğ had a condition to join the series and shared that the actor asked the series' production company for the work to only consist of one season with 30 episodes.

The Aile production company was quick to approve the actor's offer due to his importance in the series.

Altuntaş also revealed that seven episodes were already shot, and currently, the film crew is shooting the eighth episode.