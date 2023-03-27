Here is what we know about Cagatay Ulusoy's new lover

ALBAWABA - The new girlfriend of Turkish actor Cagatay Ulusoy revealed.

A big surprise was announced about the new lover of the famous Turkish actor Cagatay Ulusoy, hint... she is a famous star.

In the details, the Turkish newspaper “Takwim” revealed news about the beginning of a love relationship between the star Cagatay Ulusoy and the star of the series “The Kingfisher Bird”, artist Afra Saraçoğlu.

The newspaper said that the two were spotted together getting intimate, but no more details were shared, nor how their rumored romance began.

Geçtiğimiz günlerde Beylerbeyi'nde beraber görüntülenen Afra Saraçoğlu ve Çağatay Ulusoy'un yakınlaştığı öne sürüldü. (Takvim) pic.twitter.com/WoM0eA4Wsi — Dizi Analiz (@dizianaIiz) March 26, 2023

A large number of fans of the “Kingfisher” series questioned the news of the relationship between the actress and Ulusoy, stressing that the matter is just a rumor and that their hanging out together does not mean that there is a romantic relationship between the two.