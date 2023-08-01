Here is what we know about Yalı Çapkını season 2

ALBAWABA - The second season of Yalı Çapkını is coming soon, and fans can't wait.

Fans are eager to see Yalı Çapkını season 2, especially since its two stars Afra Saraçoğlu and Mert Ramazan Demir grew closer together, romantically.

Recently, the pair were spotted on a boat together during a romantic getaway in Göcek, where they were seen indulging in affectionate moments.

While enjoying a vacation in Göcek, the couple couldn't escape the watchful eyes of photographers who captured their intimate moments.

BİSMILLAH VİDEONUN UZUN HALİNA BAKIN BEN ÖLDÜM BU NEEE..❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 #AfRam pic.twitter.com/FOPgAmjOGU — SeyFer'ci AfRam'cı Müzeyyen (@hadilanordan25) June 23, 2023

Soon after, fans wondered about the preparations for the highly anticipated second season, since the pair are spending most of their time together.

According to Turkish sources, the second season of Yalı Çapkını will start filming on Aug. 15, 2023, and will start from episode 37, as the first season ended on episode 36.

Yalı Çapkını, the second season will premier on Sep. 9.

By the end of the first season, a rumor started claiming that actor Çetin Tekindor who played the role of Halis Aga will leave the show's second season, however, nothing was confirmed, but it has been claimed that Tekindor won't be featured in the new work.

#YalıÇapkını’nda yeni sezonda Yalıya gelecek erkek torun karakteri için görüşmeler başladı.



Bir de genç ve etkileyici bir kadın karakterinin daha ana kadroya girme ihtimali üzerinde duruluyor.



(Birsen Altuntaş) pic.twitter.com/2v2FDzCc8G — Televizyon Dünyası (@TvDunyasii) July 30, 2023

The plot of the new season will be shared in the coming days, in addition to the new characters and cast.

According to Turkish journalist Birsen Altuntaş, a new female character is joining the cast, in addition to a new grandson character.

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor