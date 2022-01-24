Here is Why Bella Hadid Quit Alcohol

Palestinian-American model Bella Hadid has revealed that she has stopped drinking alcohol after undergoing a brain scan.

In statements to "InStyle" magazine, Bella Hadid said that she once underwent brain tests from her doctor, and saw the effects of alcohol on her brain, after that, she decided to stop drinking alcohol.

Hadid said she has given up drinking since mid-2021 and has not seen herself coming back.

“I have done my fair share of drinking. I loved alcohol and it got to the point where I even started to, you know, cancel nights out that I felt like I wouldn't be able to control myself,” she told Instyle. After the results of the scan, it became “a lot harder to pick up the glass”.

Bella added, “I don't feel the need [to drink alcohol] because I know how it will affect me at 3 in the morning when I wake up with horrible anxiety thinking about that one thing I said five years ago when I graduated high school. There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?"

And Bella previously revealed the details of her mental health, and the crises she experienced recently, as she talked about her psychological struggles, which she described as “painful and debilitating.” Bella, wrote on the post:''This is pretty much my every day, every night, for a few years now. Social media is not real. For anyone struggling , please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you. Self-help and mental illness/chemical imbalance is not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles. It has its ups and downs, and side to sides.''

She also revealed that when sharing her photos of her in that crisis, it was The goal is to deliver a message to anyone suffering from a psychological crisis to know that it is normal for them to go through this, and that they are not alone in suffering.