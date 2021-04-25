Here is Why Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares Went Their Separate Ways

The ‘Baywatch’ star recently called time on his relationship with Vanessa Valladares after 10 months together, and a source has now said their romance came to an end when Zac decided things didn’t feel right anymore.



An insider said: "Zac broke things off with Vanessa recently. It just didn't feel right to him anymore.”



Zac met Vanessa at the Byron Bay General Store in New South Wales, Australia, where she was working.



And despite their split, Zac will reportedly stay in Australia as he “loves” the country.



The source added to People magazine: “Zac will still stay in Australia. He just loves Australia so much. He is working and busy with several upcoming projects. He is happy, healthy and enjoying life."



Meanwhile, Zac’s friend Kyle Sandilands confirmed the star’s break-up earlier this week, when he insisted there was “no drama” involved.



He said: “I can also confirm after speaking with him yesterday. It’s only recent, but not like yesterday recent. But they’ve gone their separate ways. [There was] no drama, but it’s done.”



Zac, 33, was said to have split from Vanessa this week, although no reason was given for the couple’s break-up.

However, a source later suggested Zac dumped Vanessa amid the news she is set to appear on a reality series named ‘Byron Baes’.



An insider said: "He's a very good person who wanted a genuine, normal, down-to-earth partner. Zac sent her home from the set [of ‘Down to Earth with Zac Efron’] last week. There still may have been a chance.



"I'm sure the final nail in the coffin was him seeing the story of her being possibly on Byron Baes and the claims that he was helping her get on it."



Meanwhile, Zac was recently said to be property hunting in Australia after putting his Los Angeles home up for sale in December, as he reportedly has “no plans” to move back to the US.



A source said: "As of now, he has no plans to live permanently in LA again. He loves Australia and considers it his home."



Whilst another added: “He keeps looking at properties.”