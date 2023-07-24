Here's how much money Turkish stars make from ads

ALBAWABA - Turkish celebrities are an inspiration to many, especially in the Arab world.

Other than movies and series, many fans look up to their favorite Turkish celebs and are always up to date with their daily lifestyles, fashion styles, and makeup looks.

That's why, Turkish stars are also famous for being brand ambassadors for different types of products, fashion, and makeup.

But have you ever wondered how much money Turkish celebrities make off f advertisements on their social media pages?

It is worth mentioning that none of the celebrities mentioned confirmed the mentioned numbers.

Hande Erçel

The Turkish actress has paid partnership with a clothing shop which she often models for on her Instagram page as part of her partnership with the brand.

Erçel is also the brand ambassador for Magnum Ice Cream which she also advertises for. It has been claimed that the actress makes 350,000 Turkish liras per the ad.



Serenay Sarıkaya

Aile actress Serenay Sarıkaya models for Mavi Jeans, and advertises their pieces on her Instagram

The actress also advertises for the biggest bank in Turkey, Akbank in addition to modeling for Bulgari High Jewelry, her collaborations and partnerships don't stop there, as Sarıkaya also modeled and represented the shampoo brand, Head and Shoulders.

It is reported that Sarıkaya makes more than 275,000 Turkish liras per the ad.



Fahriye Evcen

Evcen is a part of Doha Jewelry and Watches Exhibition, the singer also represents Prime Turkey, a brand for all baby needs and products.

She also shares ads on her Instagram page as she models for L'Oréal Paris. Evcen reportedly 250,000 Turkish liras per ad.

Afra Saraçoğlu

Afra Saraçoğlu shows how she maintains glowing skin by promoting Garnier products, and the Yalı Çapkını actress shows off her incredible style through her ads for Koton.

Saraçoğlu also gets to explore other products and have fun with her partnerships as she advertises for the Ice Cream brand, Cornetto. Saraçoğlu allegedly makes 250,000 Turkish liras per ad.



Demet Özdemir

Demet Özdemir is probably most famous for being the face of Pantene Turkey and has been the brand ambassador of the brand for quite some time.

Özdemir is said to make 200,000 Turkish liras per ad.



Eda Ece

Ece is the first Turkish advertising face of Bioderma, and the actress reportedly makes 200,000 Turkish liras per ad.

