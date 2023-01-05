1st images emerge of Ronaldo's Saudi mansion

ALBAWABA - The first look for Cristiano Ronaldo's new home in Saudi Arabia is finally here. It's a mansion where the Portuguese footballer and his family will live in the next few months.

Cristiano Ronaldo, his wife Georgina Rodriguez and their children will live in Saudi Arabia in the foreseeable future in line with the footballer's $200 million deal to train with the local Al Nasr club.

Pictures of Ronaldo's huge Saudi mansion are trending on Twitter. The mansion consists of eight bedrooms, an Olympic-size swimming pool, a waterfall and large green areas.

قصر كريستيانو رونالدو وجورجينا في مدينة الرياض، وفقًا لصحيفة DailyMail. pic.twitter.com/UQ38dtrE1N — Celebs Arabic (@CelebsArabic) December 28, 2022

The lavish residence in the Saudi capital Riyadh also has a bowling alley, two gyms, a football court, a basketball court and the mansion's own store, clinics and restaurants.

The athlete reportedly has eight properties in four countries.

By Alexandra Abumuhor