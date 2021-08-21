Here's Where Kanye West Lived as a Child!

Kanye West posted a photo of his childhood home, which he purchased for $225,000 last year, in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on Instagram.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of his new album Donda, named after his late mother, the 44-year-old rapper shared an image of the house he grew up with his 7.2 million Instagram followers on Friday.



Donda was initially slated for a July release, and then received an early August date only to be pushed back to an undetermined time.

Along with the new upload, Kanye completely cleared his Instagram page of all previous posts.

Kanye's mom died in 2007 aged 58 of heart disease and post-operative complications after having multiple cosmetic procedures.

His last album, Jesus is King, broke from his usual rap genre and followed a Christian theme, and was released on Oct. 25, 2019.

Kanye has already premiered Donda twice to live audiences, with fans being able to tune in to the Apple Music livestream in early August



The event took place at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the rapper has reportedly been living for the past few weeks in an effort to perfect the record.

He arrived one hour past the scheduled 6:30 p.m. start time at the second show, and appeared at the center of the stadium in a black Donda thermal top, baggy pants, and black combat boots.

To close out the listening party, West ascended to the heavens — with a little help from a suspension cord — as the final song came to a dramatic close.

West debuted a first draft recording of Donda to a crowd of fans, friends and family at the 71,000-seat stadium on July 22.

The first listening party broke the Apple Music Global Livestream record with 3.3 million viewers.

Though no specific reason was ever given, Kanye decided to scrap the album's originally scheduled July 23 release date following the listening party.

During both listening parties he played a song called Love Unconditionally in which he sang: 'I'm losing my family' amid his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

He begs his lost love to 'come back to me' and includes audio of Donda recalling that her father taught her to 'love unconditionally' and 'never abandon your family.'

However as the evening wore on he also performed a track in which he appeared to be taking a more philosophical view of his collapsing marriage.

Kanye referred the relationship as the 'best collab since Taco Bell and KFC' and recalled 'when you used to come around and serenade me.'

He acknowledged: 'Whoa, but I guess it’s going different in a different direction lately. Tryna do the right thing with the freedom that you gave me.'