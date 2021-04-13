'He's Cocky and Arrogant'! Assala Lends Her Voice to Amr Youssef Against Mohamed Ramadan

Mohamed Ramadan is a naughty celebrity.

Syrian songstress Assala Nasri has offered her support to Egyptian actor Amr Youssef, following statements made by singer Mohamed Ramadan about Amr.

Assala posted a picture of Egyptian-Syrian couple, Amr Youssef and Kinda Alloush, on Instagram, and wrote:

'His greatest wealth in life is friendship, and Amr Youssef is one of the rare people we see who he can be a brother to all those around him, a brother who is a gentleman, polite and respectful and serves everyone and carries a true artist characteristics,'

The Syrian singer added: 'Certainly, whoever hurts you will hurt us. It is out of your great morals that you didn't respond to someone arrogant or cocky. You are one of the most handsome young people in our countries. Success awaits you and people will miss you because you are the best among them and you've become one of them.'

Nasri then didn't forget to greet Amr Youssef's wife, Syrian actress Kinda Alloush.

'Good morning to our beloved and sweet Kinda, your loyal and loving partner.'

Amr Youssef's Ramadan 2021 series Al-Malek (The King) has been suspended due to the heavy criticism directed at the cast costumes and decorations, since Amr will portray Pharaonic King Ahmose's character.

Once the series has been suspended, Egyptian singer and actor Mohamed Ramadan promptly announced that he will play King Ahmose in his upcoming movie in 2023.