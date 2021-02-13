'He's a Really Special Person': Emma Roberts' Boyfriend Expresses Fatherhood Feelings

Emma Roberts’ new-born son Rhodes is “a really special person”.

The ‘American Horror Story’ star and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund welcomed baby Rhodes into the world in December, and now Garrett has spoken out for the first time since the tot’s arrival to gush over his son.

He said: “He's an angel. He’s a really a special person.”

And when asked what the biggest adjustment to life as a father has been so far, he added to ‘Extra’: “Finding room in my heart to love, you know, someone with just the most amazing amount of love and compassion.”

Meanwhile, Emma took to social media to debut the first picture of Rhodes in January, where she described him as a "bright light" and revealed his middle name is Robert.



She wrote: "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right [sun emoji] Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund [heart emoji] (sic)"

The 29-year-old star previously admitted she was finding it "a wild experience" being pregnant in lockdown.

She said: "That’s become such a loaded question in 2020. Long story short: I am hungry and tired. Food and sleep do not abide by the normal laws when you’re pregnant. But I’m healthy, which is the thing I’m most grateful for. To see my body change inside and out so drastically has been a wild experience. Surprising and beautiful."

And the ‘Scream Queens’ actress felt “grateful” she’s been able to stay at home and not work, because it allowed her to “be present” with herself.

She said: "It's been really an interesting time in the world to be pregnant right now. It’s definitely caused a lot of introspection, but I think it's been amazing to really sit with myself and really turn inward in a way I never have before and be still. That's been really nice, and I feel really grateful to have gotten to do that. To not just be running from one appointment to the next or one job to the next. I’ve really had to be present with myself, and that's been - some days you wanna crawl out of your skin, but other days you feel really good and really grateful."